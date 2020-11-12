Natchez-Adams schools closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, the Natchez-Adams School District is closing all schools beginning Thursday, November 12, until after the Thanksgiving break due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Tony Fields, the district’s public engagement coordinator, said positive cases have been confirmed in the school district’s football and soccer programs. He also said the district has seen an increase in the number of positive cases and exposure among staff members.

Students are expected to return to class on Monday, November 30.

LATEST STORIES: