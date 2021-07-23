Natchez casino to require masks starting Sunday

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Sunday, July 25, Magnolia Bluff’s Casino & Hotel in Natchez will be requiring all patrons and employees to wear masks or face coverings.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the rule applies to everyone, including those who have been vaccinated. The new policy was put into due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

“We see thousands of customers a day,” CEO Kevin Preston said. “For us, it’s a safety effort for all of our team members and customers. Most of our team members are already wearing masks, which is great, and a lot of our customers do already so it shouldn’t be that much of a transition. It’s mainly because we see so many people on a daily basis and we’re not sure who is vaccinated and who is not. It’s a safety precaution for our team and our customers.”