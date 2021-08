NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez City Transit is offering free rides to community members who need to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The transportation is available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. If you are in need of a ride, you are asked to call 24 hours in advance at 601-445-7568.

All passengers of Natchez Transit must wear a mask or face covering.