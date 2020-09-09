Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tested positive for COVID-19. He discussed his diagnosis on his Facebook page.

The mayor tested positive on his last day of quarantine. He was on a 14-day self-imposed quarantine after a person he had lunch with tested positive for the virus.

Since then, Gibson has been attending meetings using Zoom and other internet communications.

The mayor waited until the last day of his quarantine to get tested for the virus and for antibodies at Merit Health Natchez. He was notified Tuesday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19.

During his 14-day quarantine period, Gibson said he has not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus. He will remain quarantined for another 10 days.

