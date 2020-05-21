Natchez Trace Parkway co-hosts Virtual Campout Memorial Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Trace Parkway will co-host the National Park Service Memorial Day Weekend Virtual Campout this weekend.

Twenty national park units have teamed up for the effort, which kicks off on Facebook May 23 at 2:00 p.m.

The weekend series features a range of videos, activities and livestreams suitable for all ages. The videos will cover topics from history to nature and recreation.

As part of the virtual campout, Natchez Trace Parkway will present “Feeding the Army: War of 1812 Style” at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

For a full schedule of activities for the event visit www.nps.gov/subjects/camping.