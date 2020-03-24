National Forests in Mississippi to temporarily close Developed Recreation Areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The USDA Forest Service today announced that Developed Recreation Areas on the National Forests in Mississippi have been temporarily closed due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective immediately, the following Developed Recreation Areas will be closed:

• On the Bienville Ranger District, this notice includes the following areas: Marathon Lake, Shongelo, Shockaloe Base Camp I and Base Camp II.

• On the Chickasawhay Ranger District, this notice includes Turkey Fork Recreation Area, the Longleaf Campground, and the Little Tiger ATV Trail.

• On the Delta Ranger District, all recreation areas remain closed because of flooding.

• On the De Soto Ranger District, this notice includes Big Biloxi, Cypress Creek Landing, Ashe Lake, Fairley Bridge Landing, Janice Landing, Airey Lake, Moody’s Landing, and P.O.W. Lake.

• On the Holly Springs Ranger District, this notice includes Chewalla Lake Recreation Area and the Puskus Lake Recreation Area.

• On the Homochitto Ranger District, this notice includes Clear Springs Recreation Area and Okhissa Lake Recreation Area.

• On the Tombigbee Ranger District, this notice includes Davis Lake Recreation Area, Choctaw Lake Recreation Area, and Chickasaw ATV Trailhead.

The following recreation areas remain open but with limited amenities.

• On the De Soto Ranger District, the following areas are closed to camping but remain open: Bethel OHV Trailhead, Rattlesnake OHV Trailhead (restroom closed), Bigfoot Horse Trail (restroom closed), South Bethel Mountain Bike Trail (restroom closed), Tuxachanie Trail, and Black Creek Hiking Trail.

• On the Holly Springs Ranger District, the Upper Sardis Non-Motorized Trail remains open but the restroom is closed.

• On the Tombigbee Ranger District, the Owl Creek Mounds and Noxubee Mountain Bike Trailhead remain open but the restrooms are closed.