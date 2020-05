JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 66th annual National Salvation Army Week is from May 10-17, 2020. Each year, the week serves as an opportunity to celebrate the organization’s volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries.

This year, the organization would like to thank all the donors who have stepped up to help the Salvation Army during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give.