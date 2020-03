This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

MIAMI (AP) – The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The leagues made the announcement in a joint statement Monday night. The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.”

They say the changes will be temporary and that media will still have access to players.