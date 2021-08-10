Nearly 1K Mississippi students test positive for COVID-19 after schools resume

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released its weekly report on COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools in the state. The data showed nearly 1,000 students tested positive for the virus the week of August 2-6, 2021.

The data showed 296 teachers and staff tested positive for COVID-19, while 943 students tested positive. Sixty-nine outbreaks were reported at schools.

Health leaders said 382 teachers and staff are quarantined, while 4,435 students are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

Recently, leaders at some Mississippi school districts have imposed temporary mask mandates due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, including the Rankin County School District.

Last week, Mississippi State Medical Association called on all school districts in the state to mandate masks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, MSDH reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, along with 36 deaths.