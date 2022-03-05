JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate. However, not everyone is on board with the decision.

As the mask mandate is lifted with other COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are able to freely operate in full capacity and during regular hours.

Jackson neighbors have mixed opinions about the mayor’s decision. Many feel he lifted the order too soon, noting that people are still dying from the virus. Others believe it should be a personal choice to wear a mask, not something that should be enforced.

“Even though you may have some numbers going down, I think it still should be mandated because there are people. Matter of fact, I’ve had a sister just die of COVID, and we’re just coming back from the funeral. I think it’s for the safety of others that everyone should wear their mask,” said one Jackson neighbor.

“I think it’s a good idea in some cases. In other cases, I don’t. I think sick people should take precautions. If you’re not sick and you’ve been vaccinated, I don’t see the point of it,” said another Jackson neighbor.

The mayor said his executive order to lift the mandate is to provide an economic lifeline to businesses. An ordinance has been put in place to allow businesses to establish a temporary permit to create or expand an outdoor area for customers to enjoy food and alcohol.