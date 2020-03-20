Breaking News
30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 80 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Netflix establishes $100 million virus relief fund

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Netflix says it’s establishing a $100 million relief fund for workers affected by the coronavirus-caused halt of most film and TV production.

The streaming service said Friday the majority of the fund will support the hardest-hit workers on Netflix’s own productions around the world, especially crew members.

In an effort to support the broader film and TV industry, Netflix says $15 million of the fund will be distributed to organizations providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where it has a large production base, including three nonprofits in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories