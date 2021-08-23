New COVID-19 testing site available in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer free COVID-19 testing in Forrest County.

The testing will take place at Building E next to the Forrest County 361 Shelter/Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Rapid tests will be available.

The testing will be between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday by appointment. If you would like to schedule an appointment, click here. You can also call 601-496-7200 (Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to schedule an appointment.