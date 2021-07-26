New Horizon Ministries receives grant to fund vaccine outreach efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Horizon Ministries, Inc., has been awarded a grant to fund outreach and education efforts to build vaccine confidence among African Americans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funded the grant. New Horizon Ministries, in partnership with Community Catalyst, aims to increase understanding and trust about COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

“New Horizon Ministries, Inc.- NHCI is a faith-based organization. We put our faith and trust in God. That being said, we believe the COVID vaccine is safe and needed to help save lives. This grant provides us with an opportunity to disseminate vaccine information and education to our local communities; helping to increase the number of persons vaccinated and save lives,” said Bishop Ronnie Crudup, Sr.

According to leaders, New Horizon Ministries, Inc., will work in collaboration with various health agencies, community organizations and churches to help educate and increase the number of people vaccinated in Hinds County.