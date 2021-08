JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Horizon Church will host a COVID-19 vaccination event on Wednesday, August 4. The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church on Ellis Avenue in Jackson.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available, along with community resources. Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch will be at the event.

No pre-registration is required.