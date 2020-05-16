New Orleans businesses take tentative first reopening steps

Breaking News
date 2020-05-16
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – After weeks of shuttered businesses and houses of worship, New Orleans is taking its first steps to loosen restrictions in place for two months to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The loosening of restrictions begins Saturday.

The rest of the state took that step Friday with many businesses and houses of worship allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. New Orleans is slightly more restrictive.

In addition to the 25% capacity restrictions, restaurants and certain other businesses such as nail salons are also required to take reservations. The city has also imposed caps designed to keep houses of worship and movie theaters at fewer than 100 people.

Casinos, video poker, live entertainment and bars are still closed.

