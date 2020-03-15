New Orleans mayor blasts large gatherings despite virus ban

1  of  2
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Louisiana officials say a second person in the state has died from coronavirus.

The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday the 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident had underlying medical conditions and was being treated at Touro Infirmary. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement the person was a friend of hers.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped to 91.

On Saturday, Cantrell blasted people who gathered in large groups despite a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people issued by Edwards.  He also postponed the state’s presidential primaries due to fears about the coronavirus.

