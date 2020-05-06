New Orleans musicians perform from their porches

NEW ORLEANS (CBS) – The coronavirus pandemic is hitting New Orleans hard. All major concerts are canceled, and the streets are no longer buzzing with the sound of funk and soul. But, some artists found a way to keep that New Orleans spirit alive.

Music runs in the blood of New Orleans natives Megan and Brandon Brunois. It moves them to perform, even if the stage is just their front porch.

“Like, New Orleans, I mean, it just never stops here,” said Megan. “There’s always gonna be music in the heart’s of people. And even the people who aren’t musicians, they feel music, and they want music, and that’s why they come here.”

“No matter how long, like, the quarantine lasts, it’s not gonna kill the music scene, you know, that people will find a way to express themselves,” said Brandon.

Their way now includes using social media to livestream shows twice a week. It’s a two-pronged effort to help keep the music scene alive, while providing a small stream of income through a virtual tip jar. It’s a new reality that’s a far cry from what they’re used to.

“This is the month that all musicians in New Orleans make all their money to make it through the summer, which the summer, nobody comes to New Orleans during hurricane season, especially when it’s 110° in the shade. And so that four or five months of no business,” said Megan.

The sound of Big Sam’s Funky Nation, which is a melting pot of funk, hip-hop, jazz, brass and grooves, has been a vibrant part of the New Orleans music scene for almost two decades. Now, they’re streaming from the driveway of Sam Williams’ house.

“It’s great, ’cause the people are very receptive. They love it. It’s just weird for us, ’cause we don’t have the interaction with ’em, you know?” explained Williams. “So, we gotta keep the music goin’ and keep everybody’s spirits lifted and, you know, keep it, keep it poppin. Without that, the city just dies. So, we gotta keep it goin’.”

Optimism aside, Williams knows what’s at stake, and they can’t sustain like this for long.

“Not long. Not long at all. Maybe, maybe another month or two. You know? So, we just gotta hang in there and hope that we overcome all this,” he said.

Williams’ resilience is emblematic of a city that’s hit rock bottom before.

“We’ve been through a lot of things, Hurricane Katrina. You can’t keep us down,” said Mardi Claw. It’s a sentiment echoed by musician Tim Laughlin.

“We’re makin’ somethin’ very basic into somethin’ really good,” Laughlin said. Every day, he performs for 30 minutes on his balcony in the French Quarter.

“We thrive on music. Especially live music. Somebody once said, ‘Listening to a recording is like lookin’ at a picture of food.’ But when you hear live music, and real musicians in front of you, it has a totally different energy,” explained Laughlin.

A distinct energy, no matter where you’re listening from.