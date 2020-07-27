New restrictions in Vicksburg after spike in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Information

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced new restrictions for the city after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

The new restrictions are listed below:

  • Indoor social gathering/activities are limited to 10 participants
  • Outdoor gathering/activities are limited to 20 participants
  • Restaurants & bars shall not sell alcohol between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
  • Bars shall serve alcohol only to seated patrons
  • Funerals – City Auditorium: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Church, funeral home & graveside: 11 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
  • The City Pavilion will be closed and not available for rental through Sept. 8, 2020
  • Special law enforcement task force will remain in place through Sept. 8, 2020

