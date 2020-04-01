New York City deaths top 1,000 with worst to come

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus topped 1,000 people Wednesday as an army of medical volunteers prepared to descend on an eerily quiet city where the worst is yet to come and an ambulance’s wail can break residents’ hearts.

Across the country, Americans braced for what President Donald Trump warned could be a “hell of a bad two weeks,” with the White House projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. before the outbreak is over.

Meanwhile, European nations facing extraordinary demand for hospital intensive-care beds are putting up makeshift hospitals, unsure whether they will find enough healthy medical staff to run them.