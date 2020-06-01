New York City imposes 11 p.m. curfew amid Floyd protests

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City is imposing an 11 p.m. curfew as the nation’s biggest city tries to head off another night of destruction erupting amid protests over George Floyd’s death.

New York on Monday joined other cities around the country in imposing curfews after days of violence. Its curfew will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The limitation on 8.6 million people’s movements come on top of coronavirus restrictions and as the mayor and governor deplored the outbreaks of violence, but also criticized some police actions.