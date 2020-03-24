Newk’s adjusting business due to coronavirus

Breaking News
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Owners and managers across the Jackson-metro are working to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Newk’s Eatery in Ridgeland is working to give a sense of normalcy to its employees and customers, despite losing a chunk of their business.

“It’s pretty bad, as you can see. Our dining room is closed, and it’s about 60% of our business. Some more, some less. And that’s devastating,” said Chris Newcomb, CEO of Newk’s Eatery.

Newcomb said despite that, the restaurant has a task force which meets daily to discuss strategies.

The chain is offering curbside pickup, in-store pickup, delivery and grab and go options.

