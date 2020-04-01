Nissan Canton helping community in response to COVID-19 pandemic

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan North America is using its manufacturing and engineering expertise to 3D print headbands and protective face shield in the Jackson-metro area.

The equipment will be donated to local healthcare centers and their staff who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The manufacturing process is already underway at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

In partnership with the company’s manufacturing facilities in middle Tennessee and research and design center in Michigan, more than 1,000 shields will be assembled per week.

“Nissan is proud to be in Mississippi, and we’re tapping into our spirit of innovation to help local healthcare workers who need more protective gear now,” said Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Philanthropy, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’re happy that our 3D printers offer the manufacturing flexibility that enable us to help protect people working in the medical community.”







The company said it’s taking extra safety precautions to ensure the safety of its employees. The company temporarily suspended vehicle production of its U.S. manufacturing facilities on March 20. Besides limiting the number of employees at each location, it has deployed enhanced safety and sanitizing measures in the areas of the plant where assembly of face shields takes place.