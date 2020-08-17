Nissan donates to Mississippi Food Network and Our Daily Bread

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan North America doubled its annual contributions to local food banks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nissan’s donations will help purchase more than 1 million meals for neighbors in need across Middle Tennessee and Mississippi.

“Our food bank partners have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 in a number of ways, from an increase in the number of people they serve to a decrease in food donations to the reduced number of volunteers allowed in warehouses to assist with food packing for distribution,” says Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Philanthropy. “Increasing Nissan’s annual donations will help our community partners better meet this expanded level of need as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

Nissan’s vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, has a years-long partnership with both Mississippi Food Network and Our Daily Bread food banks. Contributions in Mississippi total more than $311,000. The company’s recent donations will provide more than 200,000 meals to the local community.

