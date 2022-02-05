TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials say they’ve found no links between the COVID-19 vaccine and the death of a 13-year-old Michigan boy who died days after getting the shot, WJRT reported.

According to reports, Jacob Clynick died on June 16, 2021, just days after he got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a Walgreens store. Clynick’s aunt, Tammy Burages, told the Detroit Free Press he had a stomach ache on June 15, and had complained of fatigue and fever – common post-vaccine symptoms.

“He passed away in the middle of the night at home,” Burages said.

She claimed Jacob was healthy and had no known underlying medical issues.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it was investigating his death to see whether the vaccine had played any role.

“This case is currently under investigation and until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death,” CDC spokeswoman Jade Fulce told the Detroit News in July.

“We are currently looking at toxicology, tissue reports, blood work,” said Dr. Russell Bush, the medical examiner for Saginaw County.

The medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and reported their findings to the CDC. The boy’s family said an autopsy showed his heart was enlarged when he died and had fluid around it. The FDA is currently reviewing the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), which has mostly affected young men who got Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

After meeting to review their findings, Michigan investigators and the CDC determined there was “no evidence of a causal relationship between vaccine administration and Clynick’s death,” WJRT reported. His exact cause of death was never determined, according to the news station.

Jacob’s family members are reportedly skeptical of the reviews’ findings. His grandfather, Don Clynick still believes the shot led to the boy’s death, according to WJRT.