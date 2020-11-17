No Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans for 2021

NEW ORELANS, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of New Orleans announced on its website that Mardi Gras parades will not be permitted for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it’s a religious holiday, but the city will not be able to celebrate has they have in the past.

Leaders said some Mardi Gras Krewes may be holding modified Balls, but they will follow strict local COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance at a Ball is by invitation only and not open to the general public.

