No mask requirement for Vicksburg Warren Schools

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees announced updates to the district’s COVID-19 policies for the 2021-22 school year.

The Vicksburg Post reported Superintendent Chad Shealy stated masks will not be required for students or teachers. However, vaccines are highly encouraged.

“If you are vaccinated, there is no quarantine. That is an important thing for our staff,” said Shealy. “In the past, when we had the governor’s declaration of emergency, there was a COVID (Family Medical Leave Act) allowable. That is no longer in place. If we have adults who quarantine, it will come out of their sick days. It will be treated just like the flu. I’m not twisting anyone’s arm either way, but I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine.”

The board also decided to use federal ESSER funds to place a nurse in every school building in the district.

Shealy also said the board is investigating the process of having schools designated as COVID-19 test sites, which would allow students to be tested for COVID and return to class if their test comes back as negative.

The superintendent said teachers will still be supplied with hand sanitizer, face shields and other PPE.