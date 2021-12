Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Copiah County Medical Center (CCMC) announced on Wednesday that all patient visitation has been restricted until further notice due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Cornerstone Café, the hospital’s cafeteria, is also closed to the public at this time.

CCMC encourages the public to communicate via telephone with their friends and loved ones who are hospitalized.