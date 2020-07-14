Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

How COVID-19 Spreads

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

No visitors allowed at Magee hospital after spike in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Magee General Hospital Facebook

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Simpson County, no visitors will be allowed at Magee General Hospital until further notice.

According to hospital officials, only patients will be allowed into the facility. Family members must wait in vehicles.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories