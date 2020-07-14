No visitors allowed at Magee hospital after spike in COVID-19 cases

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Simpson County, no visitors will be allowed at Magee General Hospital until further notice.
According to hospital officials, only patients will be allowed into the facility. Family members must wait in vehicles.
