ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide.

Cuomo says he’ll sign an executive order Friday. He also says non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.

New York state has 5,711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.