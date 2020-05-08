North Forrest and MS National Guard team up to feed teachers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Friday marks the final day of National Teacher Appreciation Week. With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and administrators at North Forrest High School in Hattiesburg wanted to show their appreciation for their peers in their own special way.

They teamed up with the Mississippi National Guard and braved the weather in order to serve lunches to their co-workers.

“Normally, we would have lunches and breakfast during the school day and give away prizes throughout the week. So, we couldn’t do that. So, the National Guard was able to donate boxed lunches from Newks. Rainey’s was able to donate cheesecakes for dessert. One of our students actually donated some blow pops to give all of the teachers a treat. As well as some of our teachers worked really hard to gather gift cards and prizes that we did a Facebook live spin the wheel give away all week long. So, they’re picking those up today as well,” said Principal Jennifer Riels.

One teacher said the support means the world to her.

“I am so thankful to our school community. And during this whole time, I’ve really felt a sense of community, because we’ve tried to find creative ways to stay together,” said Kaci Lazenby.

Teachers at North Forrest High said they’re going to keep on teaching. The principal said they’re going to be offering voluntary classes for those who want to continue their education into the summer.