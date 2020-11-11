North Pike moves to hybrid learning schedule

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The North Pike School District will transition to a hybrid learning schedule beginning Thursday, November 12. Leaders said there have been concerns related to escalating COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the district, student grouping will remain the same assignment as given to students at the start of the school year. However, assigned days of the week will change:

Group A students will attend Monday and Thursday

Group B students will attend Tuesday and Friday

Virtual students will continue to report on Wednesdays 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

