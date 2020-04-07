Northpark launches online photo project and other activities

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Northpark Mall in Ridgeland wants to bring the community together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Leaders at the mall launched “Northpark’s Got Heart – Communities #ComeTogether Photo Project.”

The mall will host a series of interactive activities that are designed to connect and entertain the community. Several of the online activities will be photo-based, with submitted photos being used to create a large, heart-shaped mural that will be displayed at Northpark.

“Northpark has been an essential part of the fabric of our community, and we will continue to provide activities for families to enjoy,” says Christy Pender, marketing and business development manager of Northpark. “Creating a virtual space for interactive experiences is how we are bridging the gap we are all currently facing.”

Other activities will include digital scavenger hunts, funny pet photos, coloring pages and how to dress-your-best while working from home.

If you would like to join the fun, visit Northpark’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter @ShopNorthparkMS. Once the period of social distancing comes to an end, the photo mural will be unveiled at Northpark for all to enjoy.