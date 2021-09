JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Friends to Elect Judge Carlyn Hicks will host a free vaccination clinic at Northtown Pharmacy in Jackson on Sunday, September 26.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines starting at 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There will also be a meet and Greet with Hinds County Court Judge Carlyn Hicks for community members to learn more about the candidate for Hinds County Court Judge and current initiatives.