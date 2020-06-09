Novel outpatient clinical trial to treat COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Dominic’s and the research division of GI Associates are partnering in an outpatient COVID-19 clinical trial. The trial is focused on outpatients with early COVID-19 symptoms, treating with medications not previously reported in clinical trials.

“St. Dominic’s is optimistic about the potential of this clinical trial to improve outcomes for COVID-19 patients,” said Eric McVey, M.D., chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist, St. Dominic Hospital. “With no commercial vaccine currently available for this new disease, this type of research is vital to advancing our response to COVID-19.”

The goal is to provide treatment of early respiratory symptoms and preventing progression to hospital admission.

St. Dominic’s will oversee the welfare, rights and privacy of participants. Participants must be confirmed positive for the COVID-19 viral RNA (ribonucleic acid) by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and will take medications (drug or placebo) twice daily to prevent progression of symptoms. Screening of potential candidates will be facilitated by St. Dominic’s, St. Dominic’s Medical Associates and MEA clinics.

For patients with diagnosed COVID-19 infection, information about this outpatient clinical trial is available. Please contact COVID-19 research study coordinators at giaresearch@gi.md or 601-863-0395.

