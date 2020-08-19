Number of COVID-19 tests being distributed in Mississippi falls to new low

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but overall, the number of cases is trending down in the state. Statewide testing is also dropping, and doctors said that’s a problem.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, said while the number of cases has decreased in recent days, he cautioned Mississippians to not let their guards down.

He pointed to the statewide low COVID-19 testing, which may be a factor in the number of reported cases that have decreased in recent days.

“There is a probability that there may be people out there, who have COVID-19, not get diagnosed because of the low testing. And now, they’re still out there in the general population, potentially exposing others,” he explained.

Quinn said hospitals and clinics are at capacity and overwhelmed with the recent turn of events. He believes that may be the reason why local clinics are possibly not reporting the positive and negative results, which is crucial to get accurate results.

During a news conference on Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs mentioned the number one reason why Mississippians are dying from the virus.

“Most of the people who are dying today in Mississippi are not in nursing homes. They are people who live in the community, who are contracting COVID,” said Dobbs.

Even with the number of COVID-19 cases going down statewide, Mississippians are still urged to take precautions and be mindful of those who are vulnerable to the virus.

“We don’t want individuals that are vulnerable, the elderly, those with chronic medical conditions. Because if they get COVID-19, they can’t fight it off as well. And in a lot of cases, they can lose their lives,” said Quinn.

He stressed that it’s important for people to continue to wear face masks, social distance and wash their hands.

