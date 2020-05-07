Nurses needed in Mississippi to help in fight against COVID-19

JACKSON, MIss. (WJTV) – As the COVID-19 emergency continues in Mississippi, nurses are needed like never before.

To help meet that demand, nurses no longer have to wait to become board certified before going to work. All they have to do is prove that they have met all their graduation requirements. Under the emergency declaration, they can work up to 120 days while they await their board examination results.

“This allows for a cadre of nurses to be able to go in and help and assist and provide additional support and help to those nurses that are already our there on the front lines,” said Phyllis Polk Johnson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Board of Nursing.

Nurses who’ve let their licenses expire for whatever reason are also eligible to go back to work without having to become recertified, for the time being.