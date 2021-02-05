Nursing home residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One senior care center in Hattiesburg is taking a big step forward to beat COVID-19. Brookdale Senior Living residents received their second dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Ashtin Sloan, sales manager for Brookdale Senior Living, said, “This vaccine opens that back up and allows our families to come back in hug mom, hug dad and just spend that quality time that their not able to get right now.”

Brookdale residents and staff received their first doses on January 15.



Tamara Walker, Health and Wellness coordinator at Brookdale Senior Living said they are excited to receive the second dose and kiss COVID-19 goodbye.

“We’re excited to get it and go back to normalcy that they can see their families, so everybody is excited and everybody is participating,” stated Walker.



However, some senior care facilities across the state have had challenges in receiving the vaccine.



Ashtin Sloan, Sales Manager at Brookdale Hattiesburg said for the process of receiving the vaccine for Brookdale has been smooth.

“We have been very fortunate. We haven’t any trouble at Brookdale getting the vaccine. We’ve had a smooth process seamless clinics,” explained Sloan.