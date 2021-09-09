Off-duty senior ALEA Trooper passes from COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced in a news release the untimely passing of their Senior Trooper Jason Vice of Northport.

41-year-old Vice is survived by his wife and two children. He passed Thursday, Sept. 9 from COVID-19.

In a news release, ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor says, “The entire ALEA family is absolutely devastated at the loss of one of its own, Sr. Trooper Jason Vice, who will be truly missed. We mourn this tragic loss alongside his wife, Jenny, their two children and many other loved ones. We were honored to have been given the opportunity and privilege to have worked alongside such a dedicated law enforcement veteran, who continuously demonstrated his courage, sacrifice and devotion by serving and protecting the citizens of Alabama.”

Trooper Vice was a member of Class 2006-D, originally assigned to the Highway Patrol Division. There he was certified as a Traffic Homicide Investigator and Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officer.

He transferred in June 2019 to the Motor Carrier Safety Unit within Troop D where he was assigned to the Tuscaloosa-Selma Highway Patrol Posts.

Before filling various roles with ALEA, Trooper Vice was a Sheriff’s Deputy serving in San Bernardino, Calif. Taylor explained the importance of Trooper Vice not only to his family, but to the state of Alabama where he ensured safety on the roadways.

“I want to personally extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Trooper Vice’s entire family, as well as all of his loved ones,” Secretary Taylor said. “The overwhelming outpour of care and support serves as a testament to Trooper Vice’s commitment and dedication, to not only his local community but to the entire state of Alabama.”