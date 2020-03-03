Officials: Need info from tribes to assist in coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Officials are asking tribes to help provide information to help with coronavirus prevention.

The National Indian Health Board wants to share information on necessary resources for tribal communities with both the Congress and Administration.

The NIHB needs to gather key data from a survey to assist in these efforts. The survey should take about five to 10 minutes to complete.

