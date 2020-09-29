Ole Brook Panther football games canceled due to COVID-19

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Brookhaven School District, the Ole Brook Panther Football Team has canceled games for the next two weeks due to concerns over COVID-19.

The next scheduled game will be on Friday, October 16, at South Jones. Leaders said those who bought tickets for the games against West Jones or Laurel should save their tickets. Those tickets will be used on Friday, October 23, at a rescheduled game against Laurel, which will be a home game.

The football game for Friday, October 9, against Ridgeland has been canceled.

LATEST STORIES: