Ole Miss announces revised Spring 2021 academic calendar, commencement plans

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi announced changes to its Spring 2021 academic calendar and commencement plans.

Spring 2021 Health and Safety Protocols

The established public health protocols and parameters outlined in the university’s Campus Ready Plan will remain in effect, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing. These parameters and protocols are constantly evolving and are continuously being evaluated.

Classroom Capacity and Engagement

Like every university in the state system and the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss must maintain reduced capacity in classrooms to allow for social distancing. This reality constrains the university’s ability to offer classes that can meet face-to-face. Ole Miss will offer as many classes as they can with a face-to-face component, up to the protocol-adjusted capacity of its classroom spaces. Course formats for Spring 2021 will be determined and made known prior to registration so students can take this into consideration. There will be many opportunities for faculty to engage with students in every course. These opportunities will be announced to the class or posted in the syllabus. Of course, these opportunities are more prevalent in remote, face-to-face, and hybrid formats. Interactions with faculty can take many forms, like class instruction, office hours, extra recitation, virtual discussions, etc.

Condensed Spring Schedule

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday (UM closed) will remain on the calendar for Jan. 18, 2021.

Classes will begin as originally scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Spring break will be canceled to complete the semester as quickly as possible while mitigating risks associated with travel. This has been widely adopted as a best practice in the current environment by universities across the country.

Good Friday holiday (UM closed) will remain on the calendar for April 2, 2021.

Classes will end April 23, 2021, which is one week earlier than previously scheduled.

Final exams will be completed by April 30, 2021.

Faculty will remain on contract until May 15, 2021.

For more information, please see the academic calendar for Spring 2021 on the registrar’s site.

Commencement

Ole Miss considers it a great privilege to celebrate its graduates and their accomplishments during Commencement each year, and they are pleased to announce ceremony dates for the Class of 2021 as well as the Class of 2020. While the university was unable to hold an in-person event for the Class of 2020 this past May because of the pandemic, they are eager to welcome them back to campus to celebrate and honor their incredible achievements, character and spirit. In anticipation that Ole Miss will be able to interact more freely in May, the university is planning both commencement ceremonies for that time. If COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, the university will make and announce any adjustments to the formats of these events. Ole Miss will share more details as they are finalized.

Class of 2021 Commencement — The main ceremony and most individual ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 . Some individual ceremonies may take place the day before or day after May 1. Details about individual ceremonies will follow.

— The main ceremony and most individual ceremonies will be held . Some individual ceremonies may take place the day before or day after May 1. Details about individual ceremonies will follow. Class of 2020 Commencement — The main ceremony and most individual ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021. Some individual ceremonies may take place the day before May 8. Details about individual ceremonies will follow.

