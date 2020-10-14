Ole Miss football team having “issues” with COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Oxford Eagle, the Ole Miss football team is having what head coach Lane Kiffin called “issues” with COVID-19. The program went four weeks without a new positive test before this week.

The newspaper reported Kiffin wouldn’t get into the number of cases.

The Rebels will face Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 17. The game is still on as of Wednesday afternoon. A decision to postpone and reschedule the game would have to come sometime before Friday, October 16.

LATEST STORIES: