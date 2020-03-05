Ole Miss prohibits university-affiliated travel due to coronavirus

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi is prohibiting university-affiliated travel to some areas due to the coronavirus.

The travel restrictions for students, faculty and staff include areas under:

CDC Alert Level 2 (Sustained Community Transmission, Practice Enhanced Precautions)

CDC Warning Level 3 (Avoid All Non-essential Travel)

U.S. Department of State Advisory Level 4 (Do Not Travel due to COVID-19)

This currently includes travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

Spring and summer programs in areas under a CDC Alert Level 2 or CDC Warning Level 3 will be cancelled or suspended. This currently includes China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

University personnel and students who are currently in the affected areas are asked to return to their home countries and follow the guidelines on the COVID-19 Update Page. It is important to note that upon entering the United States from affected areas, students, faculty and staff will experience some limitations on their movement and activity by the CDC, the U.S. State Department, the Mississippi State Department of Health and/or the university.

University leaders said they are working with state and local public health officials to determine the best plan for entering students, faculty and staff.

If you have questions about scheduled university travel to an area under any CDC level or what this restriction means for you, contact the Office of Global Engagement at oge@olemiss.edu.