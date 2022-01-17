Omicron surge creates staff shortages as hospitalizations rise at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the impact of rising numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients will likely worsen before it gets better.

“It’s just stunning,” Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, told members of the media Tuesday. “We’re back to the party that no one wanted to come to.”

“We’re dealing with a shifting enemy, and it’s changed the rules of the game,” said Dr. Alan Jones, vice chancellor for clinical affairs and the Medical Center’s clinical COVID-19 response leader. “The sheer volume of patients is what’s overwhelming.”

There are bright spots, Woodward and Jones said, but there are challenges that threaten UMMC’s mission to treat as many patients as possible:

The Omicron virus is much more contagious than the Delta variant, but tends to result in lower ICU numbers. But if you’re sick enough for ICU care, it can be just as bad as Delta.

Although the severity of illness from COVID-19 now is less than during Delta, Jones said, and turnover for hospitalized patients is quicker, there’s more demand for beds in the medical-surgical floors.

The trajectory of Omicron cases now looks like a pattern of a rapid rise, then a rapid fall, Woodward said. But for now, “the only thing that will really help is to flatten the curve of people who are hospitalized.”