One-day COVID-19 testing in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One-day mobile collections for COVID-19 testing specimens are continuing statewide this week, including drive-through testing Wednesday at Traceway Park in Clinton.

The one-day, appointment-only collection, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Traceway Park on Soccer Row, is free of charge. Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

“We’re happy to support UMMC and the State Department of Health in the effort to stem the transmission of COVID-19 and to increase the amount of testing for those who may have the virus,” said Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher. “Access to testing is a critical part of fighting the spread of infection.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Residents that live in and around Clinton using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment at the mobile collection site if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high.

They’ll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Appointments will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.



UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.