One-day COVID-19 testing sites to be in Pearl River, Tippah and Jackson Counties

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One-day mobile collections for COVID-19 testing specimens are continuing this weekend and into early next week, with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi National Guard leading operations.

Collection sites, all open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., include:

Carriere: Saturday, April 4, Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 Highway 11 North.

Ripley: Monday, April 6, Tippah County Coliseum, 10791 B Highway 15 South.

Moss Point: Monday, April 6, 4320 McInnis Ave. across from City Hall.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200.

More information about UMMC/MSDH mobile testing sites can be found here. Drive-through specimen collection using this same process also is continuing daily at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.