One-day COVID-19 testing to be available in Smith, Webster and Tunica counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One-day mobile collections for COVID-19 testing will continue in Mississippi this week, including drive-thru testing in Raleigh, Eupora and Tunica.

The one-day, appointment-only collections are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in locations that include:

  • Smith County: 131 Oil Field Road, Raleigh, Thursday, April 9
  • Webster County, 86 Government Ave., Eupora, Thursday, April 9
  • Tunica County, 3873 U.S. 61 North, Tunica, Friday, April 10

Specimen collection previously was announced for Wednesday in Clinton at Traceway Park, 200 Soccer Row, also from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and by appointment only.

The specimen collections and testing are free of charge.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. It’s available from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

