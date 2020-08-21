One-on-one with White House Coronavirus Task Force Member

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 12 News’ Melanie Christopher had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with a White House Coronavirus Task Force Member.

Dr. John Fleming, who is a Mississippi native, serves as a deputy chief of staff to President Trump. He discussed the outbreaks at schools since the facilities reopened.

“We believe it’s better to get kids back in school, however and whenever possible, and obviously that’s going to trigger some outbreaks. We expect that, but the good news about this is kids are very resilient against this infection. Many of them have really little or no symptoms at all. The death rates make it rare among kids, especially below age ten,” he explained.

Dr. Fleming said the real risk is to the elderly, those who are vulnerable and those who have underlying health conditions. He said it’s important that children be careful when interacting with their family members, especially those who have hypertension and diabetes.

