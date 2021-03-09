One Year Later: COVID-19 impact on City of Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus pandemic changed how people live. In Vicksburg, there have been mask mandates and social distancing guidelines in last for about a year.

“It seems like it was just yesterday, but it’s been a year that we’ve been able to fight this COVID-19 by way of mitigating the spread of the disease and trying to minimize the lives that are affected by it. I say here in Vicksburg we were ahead of the curve and did everything we should’ve done to raise the precaution that we made in mandate of wearing masks and practicing social distance at the same time,” said Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

The mayor said having certain restrictions in place helped curb the spread of the virus in the city.

“Having the COVID emergency order provision and law helped. I just think that by the grace of God we were able to manage it and manage it very effectively.”

Moving forward, Flaggs believes neighbors will be more aware of any type of disease.

“In the future going forward, I think when people say that. We’re going to take it very seriously. When you look at the number of deaths, not only Vicksburg but in the state of Mississippi and in this nation, they are kind of alarming. But at the same time, I think that we came to the rescue of most of the citizens in at the same time we implemented the COVID-19 emergency order at the proper time we face it in. And at the same time, we’re beginning to phase it out,” he said.