Open Arms Healthcare to host COVID-19 vaccination drive in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – To combat the spread of COVID-19 among children, Open Arms Healthcare Center will host a community COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, August 28 in Madison.

The event will be held at the Masonic Precious Jewel Lodge from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. As an incentive of receiving the vaccine, each participant will get a $50 gift card.

“Until children under 12 are eligible to receive a vaccine, they are depending on adults to create safer environments in our homes, schools, and communities,” said Kayla Parker. “If you can’t find any other reason to get the vaccine, do it for our children.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), more than 180,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, which accounts for nearly 4 percent of the more than 4.5 million child coronavirus infections reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Mississippi, at least six children have died from coronavirus-related complications.

“We are vaccinating those children 12 and older and parents get a sense of relief with each shot,” shared Parker. “I feel like we are creating the only real line of defense that the younger children have by vaccinating as many people as we can.”

To register online, click here.